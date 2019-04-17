Medtronic's VenaSeal shows long-term benefit in chronic venous disease

Five-year outcomes data confirmed the value proposition of Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) VenaSeal Closure System in patients with chronic venous disease. The results were presented at the Charing Cross Symposium in London.

Results from the VeClose Extension Study showed a 94.6% (n=53/56) complete closure rate at year 5 post-treatment in patients receiving VenaSeal.

In the original VeClose Study, VenaSeal demonstrated its non-inferiority (no worse than) to radiofrequency ablation (RFA).

The company says VenaSeal has been used in more than 100K procedures to date. The FDA approved the device in February 2015 for the treatment of venous reflux disease (results in varicose veins).