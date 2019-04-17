Aptiv pushes forward with autonomous program in China

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced the expansion of its autonomous driving capabilities to the Chinese market with the establishment of the company's China Autonomous Mobility Center. The new facility will focus on development and application of Aptiv's L4 autonomous driving technology.

The company says the opening of the China Autonomous Mobility Center expands its autonomous driving operations, with hubs already in place in Boston, Singapore, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

"With high market acceptance to autonomous driving in China, we see a strong demand for autonomous driving technologies in the Chinese market." says Aptiv exec Karl Iagnemma,

Source: Press Release