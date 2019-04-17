Continental works with EV manufacturers on vibration control

Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) says it is one of the first suppliers of engine mounting systems for the electric vehicle market that is actively driving development with new vibration control technologies.

"Electric mobility and autonomous driving are presenting the entire automotive industry with enormous challenges. Not only technical implementation, but also vibration and noise control are key requirements in electric automotive construction," notes a Continental exec.

Continental is already working with Chinese EV manufacturers such as CHJ and Nio on vibration control systems.