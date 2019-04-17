Equinor wins rights in seven exploration blocks offshore Argentina

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) adds seven offshore exploration blocks to its portfolio, five as the operator and two as a partner, after presenting winning bids in Argentina's first offshore licensing round.

EQNR has 100% interest in the five operated blocks, 50% interest in a block operated by YPF and 25% in a block operated by Total (NYSE:TOT).

A total of 38 blocks were offered in the licensing round, the first open bid round for Argentinean offshore acreage in more than 20 years; Exxon Mobil partnered with Qatar Petroleum to win three blocks.