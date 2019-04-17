TherapeuticsMD +7% on signing $300M term loan financing facility with TSSP

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has signed a binding commitment letter for a fully-negotiated $300M non-dilutive secured term loan financing facility with TPG Sixth Street Partners (“TSSP”).

The term loan facility will be available in three tranches:

$200M will be immediately available upon the closing of the facility;

$50M upon the designation of ANNOVERA as a new category of birth control by the FDA on or prior to December 31, 2019; and

$50M upon TXMD achieving $11M in net revenues from IMVEXXY, BIJUVA and ANNOVERA for Q4.

Closing date is May 10.

The outstanding principal amount of the term loan facility will be payable in four equal quarterly installments beginning on June 30, 2023, with the term loan facility maturing on March 31, 2024.