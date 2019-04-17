SL Green signs up anchor tenant for 460 W 34th Street

Apr. 17, 2019 7:56 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SL Green (NYSE:SLG) signs First Republic Bank to lease 211,521 square feet for 15 years at a building directly across from Hudson Yards and Manhattan West.
  • SL Green agreed to buy a majority and controlling interest in 460 West 34th Street and expects the acquisition to close in May 2019.
  • SLG plans a comprehensive building-wide redevelopment of the 20-story, 638,000 square foot office tower.
  • First Republic will occupy a portion of the ground and mezzanine floors with two new retail bank branches as well as  the entire second through sixth floors for corporate offices.
  • Previously: SL Green adds another tenant at midtown NYC skyscraper (April 17)
