SL Green signs up anchor tenant for 460 W 34th Street
Apr. 17, 2019 7:56 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- SL Green (NYSE:SLG) signs First Republic Bank to lease 211,521 square feet for 15 years at a building directly across from Hudson Yards and Manhattan West.
- SL Green agreed to buy a majority and controlling interest in 460 West 34th Street and expects the acquisition to close in May 2019.
- SLG plans a comprehensive building-wide redevelopment of the 20-story, 638,000 square foot office tower.
- First Republic will occupy a portion of the ground and mezzanine floors with two new retail bank branches as well as the entire second through sixth floors for corporate offices.
