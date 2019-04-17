Conference call confidence lifts Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) turns around an AH trading loss and is now 1.27% higher in the premarket session to $364.25.

During the company's conference call (transcript), Netflix execs reassured investors that new competition won't be that material due to the massive ongoing transition from linear to on demand entertainment. In fact, Fortnite came across as a more serious concern to Reed Hastings and gang during the call than Apple or Disney.

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs is one of the first firms out of the gate with a positive note backing the firm's Buy rating on NFLX. The Goldman analyst team thinks content investment and marketing spending is paying off for the streamer. UBS is also staying in the bull camp. "We see NFLX as a top pick as it capitalizes on the opportunity to be the global leader in streaming media & the competitive moat around its business widens (via a mix of content spend, marketing, & scale)," reads the firm's post-earnings note. Aside from a few price target tweaks, all the bullish sell-side analyst are sticking with their Buy-equivalent ratings this morning.

