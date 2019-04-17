Shake Shack -2% after Longbow cut

Longbow Research lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to a Neutral rating from Buy on concerns over valuation.

The analyst team points to the 25% share price appreciation since November off a "modest" Q4 comparable sales beat.

Despite the downgrade, Longbow likes the Shake Shack story for investors willing to wait it out.

"In the long term, new store productivity and unit expansion represent the heart of SHAK’s long-term growth story and each quarter of better than expected new store AUV generate gives us greater confidence the concept can succeed outside of its home NYC market," advises Longbow.