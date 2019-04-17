Bank of N.T. Butterfield slims down

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) streamlines its operations to reflect the changing banking environment and to position the bank for improved operating efficiency.

Number of jobs affected wasn't disclosed.

The bank's Jersey subsidiary was "right-sized" after onboarding clients and staff from the acquired Deutsche Bank banking and custody business in the Channel Islands.

Also implemented an early retirement scheme in Bermuda and closed one of its banking centers in Bermuda.

