BHP's Q1 iron ore output falls 5%; cuts full-year production guidance

BHP cuts its annual iron ore production forecast and faces higher costs following disruptions caused by Cyclone Veronica, a day after Rio Tinto dialed down its full-year outlook for the same reason.

BHP trims its FY 2019 iron ore output guidance by ~3.5% to 265M-270M mt from 273M-283M mt previously, in a move that compounds global shortages following Vale's mine closures in Brazil.

Iron ore production for the March quarter fell 5% to 64M mt from 67M mt in the year-ago period.

BHP said its production downgrade reflects a hit of 6M-8M mt from the cyclone and should result in full-year unit costs rising to less than $US15/mt from below $US14/mt, due to lower volumes and increased remediation costs.

BHP's quarterly copper production fell 8% Y/Y, mainly due to lower output at the Escondida mine in Chile, but the miner maintains annual copper production guidance at 1.65M-1.74M mt.