Cars.com updates on strategic review

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) says its previously announced process to explore strategic alternatives is ongoing and that it continues to engage with multiple parties.

The company notes that it has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its exploration of strategic alternatives and does not intend to comment further unless the board has approved a specific course of action or it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Cars.com also extended the deadline for board nominations ahead of the annual meeting after holding talks with Starboard Value.

