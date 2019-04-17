Kansas City Southern +3% after earnings topper

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) gains after beating revenue and EPS estimates with its Q1 report.

The railroad company also recorded an operating ratio of 64.2% during the quarter to top the consensus expectation of 65.1%.

Operating income was up 105 Y/Y to $242M.

"Although we are still in the early stages of implementation, KCS’ transition to a precision-scheduled network is already producing improved velocity and dwell, which is driving improved customer service, labor and asset utilization as well as other efficiencies," observes Kansas City Southern CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer.