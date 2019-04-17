BlackRock hires former China regulator

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) names Tang Xiadong, a onetime financial regulator, to head its operations in China, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Though government officials moving to money management firms is nothing new in both the U.S. and China, a former Chinese regulator going to a U.S. asset manager is a relatively new twist.

Tang, also known as Tony Tang, was most recently CEO of GF Securities, a mainland broker which last month disclosed that a hedge fund set up by a subsidiary incurred a $139M loss due to choppy and illiquid currency markets.

From 2009 to 2014, Tang served at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, with part of that time as deputy director-general of fund supervision.