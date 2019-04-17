MarineMax adds dealership in Texas

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announces that it completed the acquisition of Sail & Ski Center.

The boat dealership serves the markets of Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

The shareholders of Sail & Ski received an initial cash payment at closing and have the ability to earn additional payments, subject to achieving certain performance metrics in the future. Exact financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

The company plans provide an update to FY19 guidance with its Q1 earnings report on April 25.

