OncoSec up 32% premarket on TAVO collaboration with Duke

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) is up 32% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its collaboration with Duke University School of Medicine to evaluate TAVOPLUS (enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid) in combination or sequence with a HER2-plasmid vaccine administered with OncoSec's novel intratumoral delivery system in breast cancer models.

Under the terms of the partnership, ONCS will provide TAVO and its APOLLO electroporation generator. Duke investigators will conduct preclinical studies using plasmid vaccines targeting HER2 in combination with plasmid vaccines and TAVO in a newly developed endogenous mouse model of HER2+ breast cancer. They will also use TAVO with their high-intensity ultrasound tumor ablation models to explore the impact of IL-12 delivery on the development of systemic immunity.