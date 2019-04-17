Strength in core aviation segment boosts Textron's Q1 bottom line

Textron (NYSE:TXT) +2.6% pre-market after Q1 earnings topped analyst expectations while revenues slipped nearly 6% to $3.1B following the divestiture of its tools and test equipment business.

TXT reports revenues at Textron Aviation rose 12% Y/Y to $1.1B, as the segment delivered 44 jets, up from 36 last year, and 44 commercial turboprops, up from 29 last year; backlog at the end of the quarter rose $204M Q/Q to $2B.

But Bell revenues slipped 2% Y/Y to $739M, after delivering 30 commercial helicopters, down from 46 last year; Bell's backlog at the end of Q1 rose $459M to $6.3B.

Industrial revenues fell $219M to $912M, reflecting the impact of the sale of its Tools & Test product line as well as lower volume.

TXT reaffirms guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $3.55-$3.75 vs. $3.68 analyst consensus, and confirmed its expectation for cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions of $700M-$800M.