Avinger up 11% premarket on new U.S. patent

The USPTO has issued Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) a new patent related to the Company's optical coherence tomography (OCT) intravascular imaging system.

The Patent No. 10,244,934, titled "Atherectomy Catheter Drive Assemblies," issued on April 2, covers drive assemblies, which are a key component of the Company's proprietary OCT intravascular imaging system.

These assemblies are currently used in the Company's Pantheris image-guided atherectomy systems and are integral to the Company's pipeline products.

The Company has also received notice of allowance for five additional patent applications.