InVivo up 2% premarket on new Neuro-Spinal Scaffold data

Thinly traded nano cap InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) is up up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of 12-month data from the INSPIRE study of its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic spinal cord injury. The results were presented at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Six of seven patients who reached the six-month primary endpoint visit were evaluated a month 12. All six experienced an ASIA Impairment Scale (AIS) conversion (at least a one level improvement from baseline) at month 6 and remained converted at month 12.

The estimated completion date of the study is August 2024.