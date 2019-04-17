UBS moves to sidelines on PayPal

UBS cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to neutral from buy as its Venmo app leads and monetization are already priced into the stock, leaving little for earnings upside, writes UBS analyst Eric Wasserstrom.

"While our longer term view of PayPal's fundamentals remains constructive, we believe most positive factors are now priced in," he writes.

Sees limited beat-and-raise potential along with limited contribution from Venmo this year and next.

PayPal falls 0.4% in premarket trading.

