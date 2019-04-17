Celanese to expand Clear Lake methanol output, adding 1.7M mt supply

Celanese (NYSE:CE) says it plans to significantly expand methanol production capacity at the Clear Lake acetyl intermediates plant in Pasadena, Tex.

CE says it recently won approvals from Fairway Methanol - CE's 50/50 joint venture with Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF) - for a second phase expansion, which will increase production to 1.7M mt/year, ~125% of the original nameplate capacity.

In parallel with this expansion, CE and Mitsui say they evaluate additional cost effective expansion options for the Clear Lake methanol unit.

On watch: MEOH