ADMA Bio nabs U.S. patent for pneumococcal infections

The USPTO has issued ADMA Biologics' (NASDAQ:ADMA) Patent No. 10,259,865 related to methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection.

The patent claims encompass methods of preparing immune globulin via harvesting plasma from S. pneumonia vaccinated, healthy adult human donors and pooling the harvested plasma as the source for manufacturing a hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin containing elevated opsonic antibodies to a plurality of S. pneumonia serotypes.

The issued claims also encompass hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin so prepared, methods of treating S. pneumonia infection and methods of providing immunotherapy using the hyperimmune anti-pneumococcal immune globulin.

The term of the patent extends to March 2037.