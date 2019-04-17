Celsion nabs new patent for Thermodox in U.S.

The USPTO has granted Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) U.S. Patent No. 10,251,901 B2 – Thermosensitive Nanoparticle Formulations and Method of Making the Same, which is directly applicable to the method of treating cancer using a new ThermoDox formulation.

The claim covers a method for preparing (as well as the composition of) a doxorubicin sulfate temperature-sensitive liposome and extends coverage time over ThermoDox’s current patent portfolio to 2033.

This new patent strengthens the coverage of ThermoDox, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma.