CorMedix completes sale of $5.4M of NOL tax benefits

CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) has completed the sale of $5.4M of NOL tax benefits to two New Jersey corporations.
As a result, the Company has received ~$5.1M in cash from the sale of these NOL tax benefits.
The New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer (NOL) program enables qualified, unprofitable NJ-based technology or biotechnology companies with fewer than 225 U.S. employees to sell a percentage of net operating losses and R&D tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations.
This allows qualifying such companies with NOLs to turn their tax losses and credits into cash proceeds to fund growth and operations.
