Analysts bullish on Qualcomm after Apple truce

Stifel leaves Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) sidelines for a Buy rating ($100 PT) and says management's $2/share earnings increase projection suggests no or only a slight discount to QCOM's licensing fee.

Evercore steps from In-Line to Outperform calling QCOM shares "investable" again after the Apple settlement. The firm raises its target from $60 to $90.

JPMorgan cites Qualcomm's "strong 5G positioning" in its move from Neutral to Overweight.

Both Stifel and JPMorgan said that the agreement suggested Intel's 5G modems weren't ready for the 2020 iPhone, which Intel later confirmed by canceling its 5G smartphone plans.