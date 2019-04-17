Trucking softens, tracking economic activity

The $700B U.S. trucking sector slipped late last year with the decline continuing into 2019 and is consistent with the softening of the economy as a whole as a result of U.S.-China trade war and agricultural weakness, Reuters reports.

The effects are more pronounced in the U.S. and Southeast than on the West Coast, economists and regional industry officials said.

The decline in freight rates and hauling, though, doesn't indicate that the U.S. is heading into a recession. The American Trucking Association's tonnage index, for example, is a healthy 117.4, much higher than levels below 90 reached from 2008 to 2012.

