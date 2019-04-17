S&P up, Dow down after latest earnings reports, Chinese data

Stocks are mixed at the open as investors parse a batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports since yesterday's close; Dow -0.1% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Netflix ( +0.2% ), PepsiCo ( +2.3% ), United Continental ( +4.1% ) and Morgan Stanley ( +0.6% ), which all beat earnings estimates, are all higher; IBM ( -4.8% ) also beat consensus but its revenue shortfall has placed the stock in the red, weighing on the Dow index.

The Chinese economy grew 6.4% in Q1 and industrial production jumped 8.5% in March, both beating estimates.

Major European markets trade higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , France's CAC +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both +0.3% .

In other U.S. corporate news, Qualcomm +13.8% after settling its licensing dispute with Apple yesterday, and the Justice Department reportedly told T-Mobile US ( -2.6% ) and Sprint ( -3.8% ) that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows industrials ( +0.8% ), information technology ( +0.6% ) and materials ( +0.5% ) leading the way, while real estate ( -0.6% ) and health care ( -0.5% ) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices remain little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.41% and the 10-year yield is up a basis point to 2.60%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.95.