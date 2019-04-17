S&P up, Dow down after latest earnings reports, Chinese data

Stocks are mixed at the open as investors parse a batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports since yesterday's close; Dow -0.1%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.3%.
Netflix (+0.2%), PepsiCo (+2.3%), United Continental (+4.1%) and Morgan Stanley (+0.6%), which all beat earnings estimates, are all higher; IBM (-4.8%) also beat consensus but its revenue shortfall has placed the stock in the red, weighing on the Dow index.
The Chinese economy grew 6.4% in Q1 and industrial production jumped 8.5% in March, both beating estimates.
Major European markets trade higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7%, France's CAC +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both +0.3%.
In other U.S. corporate news, Qualcomm +13.8% after settling its licensing dispute with Apple yesterday, and the Justice Department reportedly told T-Mobile US (-2.6%) and Sprint (-3.8%) that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows industrials (+0.8%), information technology (+0.6%) and materials (+0.5%) leading the way, while real estate (-0.6%) and health care (-0.5%) lags.
U.S. Treasury prices remain little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.41% and the 10-year yield is up a basis point to 2.60%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.95.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.2% to $64.21/bbl.
