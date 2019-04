The Jaguar I-Pace was a huge winner at the World Car Awards event at the New York International Auto Show.

The electric SUV won awards for the World Car of the Year, World Green Car and World Car Design of the Year. The I-Pace beat out the Volvo S60/V60 and Audi eTron SUV in the car of the year category.

Sales volume so far on the I-Pace has been relatively low, with Jaguar selling 608 I-Pace cars in the U.S. during Q1.