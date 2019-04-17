Marten Transport +8.4% post Q1 results

Marten Transport (MRTN +8.4% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 6.5% Y/Y to 199M.

Segment revenue: Truckload $91.72M (-1.4% Y/Y); Dedicated $57.7M (+18.2% Y/Y); Intermodal $23M (-6.8% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $26.6M (+30% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating declined 160 bps to 91.1%; Truckload declined 90 bps to 91.8%; Dedicated declined 450 bps to 90.4%; Intermodal declined 170 bps to 89.6% & Brokerage declined 210 bps to 91.5%.

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3.86M; Dedicated $3.38M.

Average tractors: Truckload 1,616; Dedicated 1,125 & Intermodal 87.

Average miles per trip: Truckload 562; Dedicated 322.

“We are pleased to report our continued strong top- and bottom-line results for this quarter, which produced our best-ever first-quarter operating revenue, operating income and net income.” said Randolph L. Marten, Chairman and CEO.

