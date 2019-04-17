CarMax a favorite at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley keeps CarMax (KMX +2.1% ) set as its top pick in the auto dealer sector.

"We believe that the record used car prices pressured same store sales, and look for softness in used car prices to provide a tailwind to same store sales, particularly vs. + / - 2% same store sales comps through FY 4Q20," reads the note penned by Adam Jonas and team. MS also expects CarMax's omni channel experience to contribute to same store sales growth toward the end of FY20 and into FY21.

Shares are rated Overweight and assigned a price target of $93 (16X the FY21 EPS of $5.82).