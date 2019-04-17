New Gold gets federal go-ahead for C$1.B Blackwater project

New Gold (NGD +4.2% ) says it received conditional approval from the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change for its 100% owned C$1.8B Blackwater gold project proposal in British Columbia.

The ministry says its assessment concluded the project likely would not cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account.

Currently in the exploration phase, Blackwater has 8.2M oz. of gold in proven and probable mineral reserve, and 60.8M oz. of silver; the project is expected to produce 60K mt/day of gold and silver ore over a mine life of 17 years.