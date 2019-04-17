BNY Mellon -8.5% amid CEO's yield-curve warning

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) drops 8.5% after its CEO warns that the yield curve will hurt revenue growth for several quarters to come.

Weak revenue more than offset the bank's efforts to manage expenses, writes Credit Suisse analyst Roth Katzke. Net interest income and fees trailed forecast as NII was hit by deposit run-off.

Jefferies's Ken Usdin writes that NII will likely "remain subdued," adding that "expense control remained solid, but operating leverage was absent."

The revenue trends experienced by BNY Mellon may also appear at custodial bank rivals State Street (NYSE:STT) and Northern Trust, he writes.

State Street sinks 3.4% , while Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) slides 2.7% .

