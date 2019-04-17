Headwinds warning whacks Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is down 9.44% after warning on soft demand in the first part of FQ1 due to what it calls short-term headwinds.

"We believe our diversified business model allows us to perform well through economic fluctuations, and we are making the investments needed in products, programs, systems and people to continue to perform at a high level," maintains the retailer.

Shares of Hooker Furniture trade at a three-week low.

