Citi top pick Marvell gets PT boost; MRVL +3.5%

Apr. 17, 2019 10:31 AM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)MRVLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Citi strengthens its bull stance on Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) by raising the target from $22 to $28 on increasing confidence in the 5G positioning, strengthening storage fundamentals, and growing M&A appeal.
  • MRVL remains a Citi top pick in specialty semis with analyst Atif Malik saying, "We view MRVL as the best way of playing the second wave of 5G cycle spend."
  • Marvell shares are up 3.5% to $24.86 on a strong day for semis after the Apple-Qualcomm legal truce and Intel's 5G phone modem exit.
