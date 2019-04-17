Pentair down 3% post Q1 earnings miss; provides Q2 guidance; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Pentair (PNR -3.2% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 6% Y/Y to $688.9M, impacted by cold and wet weather.

Reported Adj. EPS of $0.43 compared to $0.49 in 1Q18.

Sales by Segments: Aquatic Systems $220.5M (-8.3% Y/Y); Filtration Solutions $239.3M (-4.9% Y/Y); and Flow Technologies $228.7M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 40 bps to 34.2%; and operating margin decline by 290 bps to 9.8%.

Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations was $257M; and FCF usage from continuing operations was $274M.

2Q19 Guidance: EPS ~$0.58-$0.61; Adj. EPS ~$0.63-$0.66 vs $0.71 consensus ; sales up ~1-2%; segment income down 5-7%; Corp. expense ~$14M-$16M; and tax rate ~22%.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: EPS $2.04-$2.09; Adj. EPS $2.30-$2.35; sales up ~1-2%; Corp. expense ~$60M-$65M; tax rate ~20.5%; and Capex ~$60M.

