Novartis data on SMA gene therapy pressures Ionis, down 11%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -11.3%) is down on average volume in apparent response to late-stage data on Novartis unit AveVix's SMA Type 1 gene therapy Zolgensma announced this morning that investors appear to regard as a threat to SPINRAZA.
Royalties from SPINRAZA (nusinersen), out-licensed to Biogen (BIIB +0.1%), accounted for almost 37% of Q4 revenues ($70.2M/$192.1).
Another (minor) item of note is Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.1%) disclosure that it will not be updating on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Huntington's disease candidate RG6042 at the American Academy of Neurology meeting in early May. Ionis out-licensed the candidate, known as IONIS-HTTrx at the time, to Roche in December 2017.
