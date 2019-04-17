Novartis data on SMA gene therapy pressures Ionis, down 11%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -11.3% ) is down on average volume in apparent response to late-stage data on Novartis unit AveVix's SMA Type 1 gene therapy Zolgensma announced this morning that investors appear to regard as a threat to SPINRAZA.

Royalties from SPINRAZA (nusinersen), out-licensed to Biogen (BIIB +0.1% ), accounted for almost 37% of Q4 revenues ($70.2M/$192.1).