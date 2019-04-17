More on Metro Q2 results

Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF -1.8% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 27.6% Y/Y to 3.7B and up 4% when excluding the Jean Coutu Group.

Food same-store sales up 4.3% and inflation in food basket was ~2.5%.

Pharmacy same-store sales up 1.1%, with a 0.1% decline in prescription drugs and a 3.6% increase in front-store sales.

Gross margin was marginally down 10 bps to 20.1%; operating expenses margin was up 10 bps to 13.2%.

Between November 23, 2018 and April 5, 2019, the Company has repurchased 1.3M common shares at an average price of 48.89/share, for a total consideration of $63.6M.

And may repurchase up to 7M of its common shares between November 23, 2018 and November 22, 2019.

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20/common share payable on June 7, 2019, an increase of 11.1% Y/Y.

