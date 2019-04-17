Tianqi Lithium proposes two Chileans, U.S. executive for SQM board

The Chinese company says it will nominate a Chilean economist, a Chilean attorney and a U.S. executive as candidates to the board of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM +1.2% ), in which Tianqi Lithium now owns a 25.86% stake.

One of the nominees, U.S. businessman Robert Zatta, worked until 2015 for SQM competitor Rockwood Holdings in Chile’s Salar de Atacama before the company was bought by top lithium producer Albemarle.

The official nomination will take place on April 25 at a shareholders meeting in Santiago.