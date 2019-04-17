Morgan Stanley feels good about loan, NII guidance

Morgan Stanley (MS +2.4% ) CFO Jonathan Pruzan says the bank feels "very good about the mid-single-digit guidance around loan growth and NII" even with changing U.S. interest-rate expectations and the flat yield curve.

Q1 results also showed its bond traders fared better than analysts expected amid tough markets and asset-management revenue rose.

Though investment-bank fees fell the most among Wall Street banks, Pruzan notes a turnaround in dealmaking during the quarter as evidenced by a health pipeline.

