Sprint/T-Mobile fallout: Carriers lower, spectrum holders rise

T-Mobile (TMUS -3.4% ) and Sprint (S -5.4% ) are sharply lower today, reflecting yesterday's after-hours declines from a WSJ story pointing to regulatory pushback on their $26B merger plan.

That news provided an immediate drag on their Big Four counterparts as well; today, AT&T (NYSE:T) is off 0.5% and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) down 1.8% .

Parents of the two betrothed companies are lower: T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) down 1.1% , and Sprint owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) down 2.1% .

Deutsche Telekom's in good shape whichever way the merger goes, suggests UBS, noting that share prices for the German incumbent don't seem to factor in much upside.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs says a failure of the deal could mean positives for those sitting on needed spectrum: Dish Network (DISH +2.3% ) and Intelsat (I +3.6% ). While T-Mobile and Sprint have a deep portfolio together, none of the Big Four U.S. carriers likely have enough by themselves for 5G deployment.

Previously: Report DoJ opposes T-Mobile-Sprint merger 'simply untrue,' CEO Legere says (Apr. 16 2019)