Mattel CEO talks shop

Mattel (MAT -1.5% ) CEO Ynon Kreiz is interviewed by The Wall Street Journal in a piece that highlights his new efforts to develop entertainment assets off the company's iconic brands.

Kreiz says the content plays such as a film studio and new movie deals are actually designed to get kids to buy more toys in the new landscape where screens dominate.

He also batted away the idea that he was brought to Mattel to sell the company. "We’re not dressing the company up or doing cosmetic changes. We’re changing fundamentals and improving performance at the ground level. Mattel is not a short-term fix," states Kreiz.

Shares of Mattel are up 31% YTD, but are still down 2% over the last 52 weeks.