Political uncertainty over health coverage pressures eHealth, down 17%

Health insurance exchange operator eHealth (EHTH -16.6% ) slumps on more than 50% higher volume as investors move to the sidelines in apparent reaction to the noise on healthcare policy emanating from Washington, DC.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for example, is advocating a Medicare-for-all system that he says the U.S. is already doing indirectly.

Fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is also touting a single-payer approach.

Republicans, meanwhile, are trying their best to repeal the Affordable Care Act, an unlikely outcome considering the Democratic majority in the House. Repealing the act, known as Obamacare, would most likely be a negative for EHTH and compatriot exchange operator Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ -2.6% ).

Health insurers and managed care providers are down again today.