Sell-siders trim targets on UnitedHealth, down 2%

Apparently reacting to the noise from Congressional leaders on healthcare coverage, some sell-side shops have cut their fair value targets on UnitedHealth Group (UNH -2.4% ) despite its Q1 beat.

Goldman Sachs' Stephen Tanal trimmed his target almost 5% to $291 citing, among other considerations, "fear of policy proposals."

JPMorgan's Gary Taylor cut his target almost 22% to $235 citing the same political risk, especially with single-payer approaches espoused by certain Democratic presidential candidates.

Stephens' Scott Fidel is also on the bandwagon, dropping his target 8% to $270.