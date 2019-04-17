Signature Bank -3.3% post Q1 results

Signature Bank (SBNY -3.3% ) reports Q1 net interest income increased 0.3% Y/Y to $319M, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin declined 26 bps to 3%; efficiency ratio declined 374 bps to 38.74%; Return on average total assets improves to 1.22% from 0.32%

Average cost of deposits and funds increased 51 and 57 bps , to 1.16% and 1.39%, respectively.

Total deposits stood at $36.62B; as Escrow deposits decreased $659.8M and average deposits increased $210M in Q1 2019.

Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 9.68%, 11.97%, 11.97%, and 13.24%, respectively.

Signature Bank remains significantly above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards with tangible common equity ratio was 9.29%.

