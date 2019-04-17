Newly elected Alberta premier wants to build pipelines, scrap carbon tax

Canadian energy stocks are mostly higher following yesterday's election of United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney as Alberta's premier, turning out Rachel Notley and the New Democratic Party.

Potentially relevant names include SU +1.6% , IMO +1.2% , CNQ +1.2% , CVE +1.2% , ECA -0.6% , ENB +0.6% , TRP +0.9% , CPG +0.6% , BTE +1.4% , ERF -0.7% , OTCPK:HUSKF +0.7% , OTCPK:MEGEF +2.6% .

Kenney vowed to fight harder for the province’s beleaguered energy industry, getting stalled pipelines built, scrapping the province’s carbon tax and fighting back against oil sands opponents, as well as cutting corporate taxes and balancing the province's books.

Mandatory oil production cuts imposed by Notley are expected to stay in place through 2019 but with some easing, while an extension into 2020 is less likely, says S&P Global Platts analyst Paul Sheldon.

Kenney has promised to cancel Notley's deal to lease 4,400 rail cars starting in July to move more Alberta oil to the U.S. and western Canada for export, saying market forces would work to move the crude without the government's help.