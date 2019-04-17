Capstone reports select preliminary 4Q19 results

Capstone Turbine (CPST -1.1% ) announces select preliminary financial results for 4Q19 ended March 31, 2019.

Total revenue for the quarter increased ~4% Y/Y to ~$22M.

Product revenue increased by ~11% Y/Y to ~$12.8M.

New gross product orders were ~$18M (+17% Y/Y) ; and Book-to-bill ratio estimated at 1.4:1.

Total cash and cash equivalents are estimated to be ~$29.7M as of March 31, 2019, compared to $16.7M as of December 31, 2018.

4Q19 Financial results webcast to be held June 11, 2019, at 1:45 PM PT, 4:45 PM ET.