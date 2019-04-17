Stocks mixed as health care, real estate drop

The three major U.S. stock averages erase early gains with each dipping into the red at some point as health care and real estate sectors slide.

Movement in either direction is less than convincing, with the Nasdaq and Dow each creep down ~0.1% and the S&P is flat.

Fears over Medicare-for-all pressure health-care ( -2.0% ) stocks, the sector with the biggest declines. Real estate slips 1.2% . Energy ( +0.5% ) and information technology ( +0.5% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil is basically flat at $64.06 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield falls half a basis point to 2.588%.