AMC execs talk long and short-term targets

AMC Entertainment (AMC +1.8% ) management presented today at the company's analyst day event.

Long-term "overarching" principles laid out included driving adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow growth, deleverating the capital structure and opportunistically evaluating return of capital to shareholders.

Medium to long-term financial targets include 3% to 5% revenue growth, 17% to 19% adjusted EBITDA margin and $250M to $300M in capex spending within three to five years.

As for the short term, AMC execs say the A-List program ramp makes 2019 a transitional year with limited margin expansion.

SEC Form 8-K