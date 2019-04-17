Blackstone explores selling Vegas's Cosmopolitan

If Blackstone Group (BX -0.1% ) puts the Las Vegas hotel and casino up for sale, it would be the first major operating casino on the Strip to come to market in more than 10 years, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank and PJT Partners have been hired to explore alternatives for the property, including a sale, they said.

Potential buyers include Wynn Resorts (WYN -0.1% ) and MGM Resorts International (MGM +0.8% ) and possibly Asian firms like Genting Group (OTCPK:GEBHF) or U.S. regional casino companies.

A sale could fetch $4B or more if it goes to another casino operator, according to some real estate and casino executives.

The hotel and casino's EBITDA has almost tripled since 2014 to more than $300M. The Cosmopolitan's hotel rooms' average daily room rate, at more than $330, is the highest on the Strip, according to public filings and people familiar with the matter.

New York-based Blackstone purchased the Cosmopolitan in 2014 for $1.7B and spent $500M more on finishing and renovating the property.