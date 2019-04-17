Kibali to break more production records this year, Barrick's Bristow says

Barrick Gold's (GOLD -1% ) Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo has made a strong start in 2019 after setting a production record last year, President and CEO Mark Bristow says.

Barrick, which operates Kibali in a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.3% ) and Congo's Sokimo, guides for full-year production of 750K oz. of gold from the mine after reporting a record 285K mt of ore were hoisted through the shaft in March, with throughput and recovery at or above nameplate levels.

Bristow says Barrick is intensifying its focus on reserve and resource replacement due to Kibali’s accelerated production rate.