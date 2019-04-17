LSI Industries to sell New York manufacturing facility

LSI Industries (LYTS -2.6% ) to sell its manufacturing facility in New Windsor, New York for ~$12M and its production is being transferred to the Company’s Independence, Kentucky and Blue Ash, Ohio facilities.

The transaction is expected to close on or before June 30.

“The sale of the New York facility is an important strategic step forward, one that improves operating efficiency, streamlines our supply chain and reduces fixed costs by an estimated $4 million annually,” stated Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “The cash proceeds resulting from the asset sale position us to reduce leverage while continuing to pursue targeted, accretive investments that support long-term growth of the business.”